President Marcos Orders Relief and Assistance for Flood Victims in Samar

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orders government agencies to provide relief and assistance to flood victims in Northern and Eastern Samar. He emphasizes the importance of ensuring that those in evacuation centers and at home receive food packs and sufficient water supply. Bad weather prevents him from landing in Catarman, so he holds a situational briefing with Samar officials via Zoom in Tacloban City.





President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Marcos orders PCG probe into China’s ‘reckless maneuvers’ against Philippines in AyunginThe Palace says the incident is 'being taken seriously at the highest level of government'

