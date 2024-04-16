President Marcos Jr. Vows to Protect Press Freedom and Ensure Safety for Journalists

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Monday, April 15, 2024, his administration’s commitment in providing a free and safe environment for journalists in the country.In an interview with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines , Marcos vowed to defend press freedom and to bring justice to members of the media who were victims of violence in line of their duty to the Filipino people and the country by strengthening the Presidential Task Force on Media Security..

“The principal role of the press is not to applaud those who govern, but you hold us accountable, without holding back in giving praise to those who deserve it. Along with that stance is our collective goal of protecting the welfare and lives of journalists,” he added.

