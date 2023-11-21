President Marcos Jr. Urges International Community to Condemn China's Actions in South China Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, November 19, 2023. Marcos said the situation in the South China Sea “has become more dire” as China expands its presence in an area where multiple nations have competing territorial claims.
The visit held both geopolitical and personal significance for the leader Marcos’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was forced into exile in Hawaii in 1986 after he was ousted in an army-backed “people power” uprising in the Philippines. With China’s reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) allegedly getting closer to the country’s coastlines, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is now pushing to upgrade local defense and civilian and law enforcement capabilities as well as rally the international community to condemn such encroachmen
