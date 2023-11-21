President Marcos Jr. Urges International Community to Condemn China's Actions in South China Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, November 19, 2023. Marcos said the situation in the South China Sea “has become more dire” as China expands its presence in an area where multiple nations have competing territorial claims.

The visit held both geopolitical and personal significance for the leader Marcos’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was forced into exile in Hawaii in 1986 after he was ousted in an army-backed “people power” uprising in the Philippines. With China’s reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) allegedly getting closer to the country’s coastlines, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is now pushing to upgrade local defense and civilian and law enforcement capabilities as well as rally the international community to condemn such encroachmen





President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

President Marcos Jr. says situation in South China Sea 'more dire' as China expands presencePresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the situation in the South China Sea 'has become more dire' as China expands its presence in an area where multiple nations have competing territorial claims.

Philippines President Marcos Asserts Country's Territory in South China SeaPresident Ferdinand Marcos insists that the Philippines will not give up any territory in the South China Sea, as Manila seeks to counter Beijing's assertiveness. Marcos made these remarks at a forum in Hawaii, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He expressed concern over China's military interest in building bases on reefs closer to the Philippine coastline.

President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

China tells Philippines: Stop creating tension in South China SeaMinistry Spokesperson Mao Ning's comments came after China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea, and after Manila asked Beijing to stop provocations.

