President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports efforts to amend restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution, saying it was not written for a globalized world. He believes that adjusting these provisions will increase economic activity and attract more foreign investors. However, he draws the line on certain sectors that should not be opened up to foreign investors, such as power generation, media, and strategic areas.

He also suggests that political amendments should not be discussed yet to avoid jeopardizing the success of the economic amendments





President Marcos Orders Senate to Review Economic Provisions of ConstitutionPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed the Senate to review the economic provisions of the Constitution in response to the people's initiative for Charter change. The proposal under the people's initiative is considered too divisive, and the Senate will take the lead in the review to preserve the bicameral nature of legislation.

President Marcos Jr. Congratulates Taiwan's 'President' Lai Ching-te, China Denounces ActPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te as 'president' of Taiwan, causing China to denounce the act as a violation of the One China principle and interference in its internal affairs.

Former Justice and Congressman Vicente Veloso Supports People's Initiative to Amend ConstitutionFormer justice and congressman Vicente Veloso expresses his support for a people's initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution, stating that it is a legitimate and democratic method to propose necessary reforms. The people's initiative process allows Filipino people to directly propose amendments to the Constitution by gathering signatures from registered voters.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions in ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri has filed a resolution seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. The resolution proposes amendments to Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the charter, aiming to reframe the nation's economic policy in the context of globalization while still protecting the Filipino-first policy. The resolution also highlights the need to institutionalize reforms in the Public Service Act to promote liberalization, efficient service delivery, and competition.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions of 1987 ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri files a resolution to kickstart discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Zubiri's move is encouraged by President Ferdinand Marcos's view that the ongoing campaign to amend the Constitution through a 'People's Initiative' is divisive. The House of Representatives expresses support for the Senate's initiative.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan Supports Global Youth SummitSM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan has been supporting the Global Youth Summit for over six years, working as the primary force behind the platform. His commitment has helped the summit achieve notable records and make a positive impact on the youth.

