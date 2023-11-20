President Marcos Jr. Secures $672.3 Million Investment Pledges at APEC Meeting

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. secured $672.3 million worth of investment pledges during his participation in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco. The pledges include investments in telecommunications, semiconductor and electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. Marcos witnessed the signing of agreements between Philippine and US companies, including a partnership between Atmo Inc.

and the Department of Science and Technology for a weather forecasting system using AI technology





🏆 16. sunstaronline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for Stronger Cooperation on Green Energy Solutions at APECPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to reflect on historical climate injustice and emphasized the need for stronger economic and technical cooperation to ensure accessible and affordable green energy solutions for all. He highlighted the role of APEC in cutting emissions, facilitating climate financing, and supporting technology transfer, especially for vulnerable economies. Marcos emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, structural reforms, and capacity building in achieving sustainability and inclusivity goals.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »

Marcos to attend APEC summit, visit Indo-Pacific Command during US tripPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will leave for the United States next week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting as well as visit the US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »

Marcos off to APEC summit next weekDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »