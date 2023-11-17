President Marcos Jr. says situation in South China Sea 'more dire' as China expands presence

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the situation in the South China Sea 'has become more dire' as China expands its presence in an area where multiple nations have competing territorial claims. China has shown interest in atolls and shoals that are 'closer and closer' to the coast of the Philippines, with the nearest atoll about 111 kilometers away, Marcos said. Marcos spoke during a question and answer session after he delivered a talk at the Daniel K.
Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu. He stopped in Hawaii to meet with US military leaders and the local Filipino community on his way home from an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit meeting in San Francisco. The visit held both geopolitical and personal significance for Marcos. His father, Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., was forced into exile in Hawaii in 1986 after he was ousted in a 'people power' uprising
Philippines President Marcos Asserts Country's Territory in South China SeaPresident Ferdinand Marcos insists that the Philippines will not give up any territory in the South China Sea, as Manila seeks to counter Beijing's assertiveness. Marcos made these remarks at a forum in Hawaii, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He expressed concern over China's military interest in building bases on reefs closer to the Philippine coastline.
