President Marcos Jr. Congratulates Taiwan's 'President' Lai Ching-te, China Denounces Act

IF the intention was to rattle the People's Republic of China a little bit over an unexplained diplomatic gaffe concerning its internal affairs, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. may have succeeded big-time when he formally congratulated via his post on X the newly elected Dr. Lai Ching-te as 'president' of Taiwan, with which the Philippines has no diplomatic ties.Beijing promptly denounced Marcos Jr.

's act as a 'serious violation' of the One China 'principle,' which the Philippines had agreed to when it established diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1975, and an 'act of gross interference in China's internal affairs.'So far, we have not heard the Philippine explanation or response.Marcos Jr.'s message to Dr. Lai was tantamount to a formal recognition of the independent status of Taiwan, which Beijing considers an 'inalienable part' of China's territory, over which the Beijing government claims complete jurisdiction. This is contrary to what the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr





