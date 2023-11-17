President Marcos Joins Indo-Pacific Leaders in Signing Supply Chain Agreement

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins his fellow leaders at the 2nd Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, California. The 14 countries have signed the supply chain agreement and made a substantial conclusion on the negotiations for clean and fair economy agreements under the IPEF.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »
PHİLİPPİNESTAR: Philippines President Emphasizes Partnership with Private Sector for Digital InnovationPartnering with the private sector is needed for the Philippines to keep up with the ever evolving digital landscape, especially as the country moves to cement its position as a digital innovation hub, President Marcos said on Wednesday.
Source: PhilippineStar | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Former President Duterte asked to respond to cybercrime chargesThe Quezon City prosecutor's office (QCPO) has asked former President Rodrigo Duterte to respond to cybercrime charges filed against him by Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers). Duterte has been asked to submit a counter-affidavit and appear before the office of the city prosecutor on December 4 and 11, 2023. Castro filed a grave threat complaint against Duterte in response to his death threats against her.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »