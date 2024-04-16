President Marcos: Filipino Serviceman's Death in Attack by Foreign Power Would Invoke Mutual Defense Treaty with US

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Marcos said this in a media forum with foreign correspondents based in Manila, when asked what “conditions” would invoke the 1951 treaty, through which both the Philippines and the US promise to come to each other’s defense in the event of an external armed attack. Philippine and US officials have long been pressed on the specifics of the Mutual Defense Treaty, which was signed in 1951.

President Marcos Mutual Defense Treaty Filipino Serviceman Attack Foreign Power

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Jr. Calls on Filipino Muslims to Build a Society of Love and CompassionPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urges Filipino Muslims to build a society filled with love, abundance, and compassion as they celebrate Eid'l Fitr. In his message marking the end of Ramadan, the president reminds Muslim brethren of the true essence of the celebration, emphasizing the opportunity to express gratitude for spiritual renewal and nourishment brought about by a month of prayer, sacrifice, and seeking forgiveness.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Marcos and First Lady Araneta-Marcos Comfortable Despite Flu-like SymptomsPresident Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise 'Liza' Araneta-Marcos were comfortable despite having flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications Office said Friday. The President and the First Lady continued to experience flu-like symptoms, but their condition had notably improved. Marcos would resume full public engagement soon per his physician's clearance.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Vice President Sara Duterte Brushes Off Political Intrigues, Assures Father and President MarcosVice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte assures her father and President Marcos that she is not a problem to be solved, and urges them to focus on the work that needs to be done for the country. She also enumerates the real problems that need to be addressed, such as education, inflation, terrorism, criminality, national security, and peace.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Former President Duterte Warns of Authoritarian Tendencies in President Marcos Jr.Former president Rodrigo Duterte warns that his successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is moving towards becoming a 'more authoritarian leader'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

President Marcos Questions Former President Duterte on Secret Agreement with ChinaPresident Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. raises concerns about the undisclosed agreement made by former President Rodrigo Duterte with China, questioning its contents and reasons for secrecy.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

President Marcos Defends Vice President Sara Duterte from Criticisms on China's Aggressive ActsPresident Marcos defends Vice President Sara Duterte from criticisms that she has been silent on China's aggressive acts in the South China Sea, stating that discussing the maritime dispute is not among her roles in the government.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »