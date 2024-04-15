President Marcos Describes Relationship with Duterte Family as 'Complicated'

HOT SEAT: President Marcos answers questions during the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines presidential forum at the Manila Hotel yesterday.MANILA, Philippines — With continued attacks from his predecessor, President Marcos yesterday described his relationship with the Duterte family as “complicated.”

“Oh, are you all right you’re in the middle of all of these?” the President said as asking the Vice President. Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte have criticized Marcos in recent days. “It’s hard for me to answer. I really haven’t looked at it in years,” he said. “My role as President is more important, that is my first priority.”

“So that is the reason. We are well within international law when we take the position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of ICC in the Philippines,” he added.

President Marcos Duterte Family Complicated Relationship Vice President Education Secretary Sara Duterte Alliance Policies

