President Marcos Calls for Stronger Cooperation on Green Energy Solutions at APEC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC ) to reflect on historical climate injustice 'for those that are least responsible suffer the most.' In his intervention during the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue and Working Lunch at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, Marcos called for stronger economic and technical cooperation to ensure that green energy solutions are accessible and affordable to all.

' APEC can contribute to a trade and investment environment that assists economies in cutting emissions, facilitating climate financing , and supporting technology transfer , especially for the most vulnerable economies. Technology diffusion ensures that green energy solutions are accessible and affordable to all,' Marcos said. 'In this regard, I call for stronger economic and technical cooperation. Let me end by saying that regional cooperation , structural reforms, and capacity building will be even more critical as we advance toward our sustainability and inclusivity goals,' he adde





