President joins millions of Filipinos in flocking to cemeteries for Undas

Earlier in the day, President Marcos issued a statement urging Filipinos to join the Catholic community in observing All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. He said the observance of these holy days by the Filipino people has given rise to traditions that embody the essence of Filipino culture, which places great emphasis on faith and family.

Cruz used to leave flowers at the grave site, but inflation had pushed prices of even simple bouquets beyond her limited budget.“This tradition won’t fade, but of course, it won’t be as grand as before when there were many flowers and many candles.”

Jenny Rose De Vera, 31, was joined by her friends, family and in-laws to offer her partner of 15 years pieces of prawn crackers from a fast-food chain and half a hot dog.“It’s important (to visit the dead) so they can still feel that they are still important to us and that we will never forget them,” De Vera said.

“This season is an invitation for us to honor all the saints, both known and unknown, and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. We also take the time to honor the legacy, memory, and patriotic deeds of our fallen comrades who selflessly dedicated their lives in service to the country and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Brawner said in a statement in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“I wish you a meaningful and solemn respite, and may the departed bless us with peace and grace during these days of remembrance,” he added.

