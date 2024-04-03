President BBM's Approval and Trust Ratings Fall Dramatically

In the March 6-19, 2024 Pulse Asia survey, the approval and trust ratings of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr. (BBM) fell dramatically, an early indication of popular dissatisfaction with his performance, his policies and his recent decisions. In early March this year, BBM enjoyed an approval rating of 55 percent, a trust rating of 57 percent and distrust rating of 15 percent.

BBM’s 55 percent March 2024 approval rating is 13 percentage points lower than his December 2023’s 68 percent, a 19 percent decline. That’s a significant if not a substantial loss of public approval. And with a margin of error of 2.8 percent, 55 could actually be 52.2 percent. Barely more than half (52.2 percent) of Filipinos approve of BBM’s performance today. More significant than the approval is the disapproval rating, which rose 11 percentage points from just 9 percent in December 2023 to a double-digit 20 percent in early March 202

