President and CEO of TAPE Celebrates Birthday on 'Eat Bulaga'

On Nov. 4, the president and CEO of Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), Antonio Jalosjos, celebrated his birthday on the noontime show 'Eat Bulaga.' It was the first time he celebrated his birthday on the show, and he even joined the 'Gedli' segment to bring joy to people. His family and TAPE's lawyer and spokesperson were also present to greet him.

