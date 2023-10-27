Preparing a counterattack

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is reportedly putting together a Cyber Command that will be tasked specifically to battle state-sponsored cyber hackers and fraudsters. The AFP is currently recruiting cybersecurity professionals for the new command.

Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez has said that “almost all” Philippine institutions have become “severely compromised” and vulnerable to cyber attacks, including communications systems and public utility networks. The US is sending experts to assist in bolstering the country’s cyber defenses, Romualdez said.

In recent weeks, several government agencies have seen their websites hacked. The Medusa ransomware attack on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., with the hackers demanding $300,000 in ransom, was reportedly launched by local hackers directed by foreign players. Initially downplayed by PhilHealth, we now know the attack is more serious than originally portrayed. headtopics.com

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is to mount joint allied resupply missions for Marines stationed in Ayungin Shoal. Troop rotations-reprovisions no longer will be done by civilian bancas but by warships.

EJ Obiena, the world’s second best pole vaulter and Asian Games gold medalist, is truly changing Philippine pole vault history and has become in many ways a genuine inspiration for our youth, not only in the... headtopics.com

A lotto player in Consolacion, Cebu and another in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on Wednesday night. Balisacan told the reporters on Wednesday, that when supply cannot meet growing demand, prices of goods such as rice and the cost of services rise.

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

Netanyahu says Israel 'preparing' Gaza ground warPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel is readying a ground war in Gaza, pressing ahead with plans that have troubled allies and threaten to worsen an already cascading humanitarian crisis. Read more ⮕

- Preparing a counterattackIt’s good to know that attention is now focused on the serious threat posed by cyber attacks, on both government agencies and private enterprises. Read more ⮕

Transport strike looms anew over PUJ phaseoutAnother transport group yesterday said that it is preparing a nationwide strike amid the looming phaseout of traditional public utility jeepneys by Dec. 31. Read more ⮕

Cebu City cops gear up for ‘Undas’CEBU CITY – Apart from the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on October 30, police here are also busy preparing for the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2. Read more ⮕

Obiena moves on, shifts focus on Paris buildupFilipino pole vault ace Ernest John 'EJ' Obiena said he's now shifting his full attention to his 2024 Paris Olympics preparation, having cleared his name from doping allegations that hounded him for almost two weeks. Read more ⮕

EU strives to keep focus on Ukraine amid Middle East turmoilBRUSSELS, Belgium - EU leaders meeting in Brussels Friday discussed bolstering support for Ukraine, as they strived to focus on helping that country against Russia's invasion even as Middle East turmoil steals global attention. Read more ⮕