- Preparing a counterattack

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is reportedly putting together a Cyber Command that will be tasked specifically to battle state-sponsored cyber hackers and fraudsters. The AFP is currently recruiting cybersecurity professionals for the new command.

Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez has said that “almost all” Philippine institutions have become “severely compromised” and vulnerable to cyber attacks, including communications systems and public utility networks. The US is sending experts to assist in bolstering the country’s cyber defenses, Romualdez said.

In recent weeks, several government agencies have seen their websites hacked. The Medusa ransomware attack on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., with the hackers demanding $300,000 in ransom, was reportedly launched by local hackers directed by foreign players. Initially downplayed by PhilHealth, we now know the attack is more serious than originally portrayed.

Retail prices of rice have increased by P2 per kilo amid the rising farmgate price of palay, according to retailers’ group Grains Retailers Confederation of the Philippines.

