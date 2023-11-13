Premature Babies in Gaza Hospital Struggle to Survive Amidst Catastrophic Conditions

Premature babies at Gaza’s largest hospital are being wrapped in foil and placed next to hot water in a desperate bid to keep them alive in “catastrophic” conditions, the hospital director has warned, as Israeli firepower pounds surrounding streets and remaining fuel reserves dry up, leaving the facility unable to function.
Staff at the Al-Shifa hospital were fighting to keep the newborns alive and warm after oxygen supplies ran out and they had to move the babies by hand from the neonatal unit’s incubators to a different part of the hospital. Meanwhile, a reporter for the Al Arabiya network who was inside the hospital told CNN that people were trapped there, too scared to flee due to the heavy fighting. “There is no more water, food, milk for children and babies… the situation in the hospital is catastrophic,” the director of the medical center, Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, told CNN on Monda
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
İNTERAKSYON: Deadliest Conflict for Media Workers in Gaza-Israel WarAccording to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Gaza -Israel war has been the deadliest conflict for media workers since the organization began counting statistics in 1992. Read:
Source: interaksyon | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Hundreds Trapped Around Gaza's Largest Hospital Amid Israeli-Hamas BattleHundreds of patients were trapped and thousands of people sought shelter around Gaza 's largest hospital on Monday, as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters battled near the compound.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »