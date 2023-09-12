Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital for treatment in Egypt

A first group of prematurely born babies evacuated from Gaza’s biggest hospital were taken into Egypt for treatment on Monday, November 20, while Palestinian health authorities said people were killed inside another hospital encircled by Israeli tanks.





🏆 4. rapplerdotcom » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at riskSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Premature Babies in Gaza Hospital Struggle to Survive Amidst Catastrophic ConditionsPremature babies at Gaza’s largest hospital are being wrapped in foil and placed next to hot water in a desperate bid to keep them alive in “catastrophic” conditions, the hospital director has warned. The hospital is unable to function properly due to Israeli firepower and lack of fuel reserves. Staff are fighting to keep the newborns alive and warm after oxygen supplies ran out.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital as Israel strikes continueMore than 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital as Israel's army continues its strikes on the Palestinian militant group. The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to evacuate the remaining patients and staff from Al-Shifa hospital, which has been described as a "death zone". The babies, along with doctors and nurses, are being prepared to enter Egypt via the Rafah crossing. In another attack, over 80 people were killed in Jabalia refugee camp, including those seeking shelter in a UN school.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital as Israel strikes continueMore than 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital as Israel's army continues its strikes on the Palestinian militant group. The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to evacuate the remaining patients and staff from Al-Shifa hospital, which has been described as a "death zone". The babies, along with doctors and nurses, are being prepared to enter Egypt via the Rafah crossing. In another attack, over 80 people were killed in Jabalia refugee camp, including those seeking shelter in a UN school.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Palestinian medics evacuate premature babies from Gaza hospital amid ongoing battlesPalestinian medics evacuate 31 premature babies from Gaza City's war-torn Al-Shifa hospital in a high-risk operation. The UN pledges to also move patients and staff who remain there. The hospital has been described as a "death zone" by the WHO.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Egypt's Rafah crossing: Deadlocks block Gaza lifelineEgypt is unwilling to open its border and allow aid to enter Gaza over fears of permanent Palestinian resettlement.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »