PPA expects 1.4M passengers for 'Undas'

It also significantly surpasses the over 500,000 passengers recorded during the same period in 2020.Among the ports with the highest number of passengers recorded in 2022 include Iloilo, Batangas, Babak Port in Davao, Dumangas Port in Panay Island, and the ports in Negros Occidental.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: LPA may dissipate as it moves closer to Bicol; rainy Undas in Metro Manila: PAGASAA low pressure area located 470 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3:00 a.m., Tuesday is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours and may dissipate as it moves closer to the Bicol Region.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Over 2K police to deployed in Manila for 'Undas'ABOUT 2,547 police will be deployed in the cemeteries in Manila for All Saints' Day on Wednesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mga dumalaw sa Manila North Cemetery dumami sa bisperas ng UndasDumami na ang nagpupunta sa Manila North Cemetery ngayong bisperas ng Todos los Santos.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: More routes to the US: United’s first direct US-Manila flight lands in PhilippinesWith the opening of United’s route, passengers traveling between the Philippines and US now have more choices of airlines to fly with, though they may not necessarily be cheaper

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: LIVE updates: Undas 2023Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕