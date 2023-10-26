Powering the good life through Meralco’s long-term sustainability strategy

POWERING THE GOOD LIFE. Meralco reaffirms its commitment to sustainability with a wide set of initiatives to sustainably power cities and communities while preserving the planet, empowering people, and creating prosperity for all.

Recognizing the vital role it plays as a major player in the Philippine energy industry, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) marks World Sustainability Day with a stronger commitment to powering the good life through a wide set of initiatives that aim to sustainably power cities and communities while preserving the planet, empowering people, and creating prosperity for all.

Under the RPS, electricity suppliers are mandated to increasingly source a portion of their requirements from RE given the government's goal to increase the share of RE in the country's energy mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. Currently, the RPS requirement is set at +2.52% per annum.

“Our just, orderly, and affordable transition to clean energy is at the core of our sustainability journey. And this commitment solidifies our drive to bring to life programs and initiatives that will help serve the country’s growing energy demand with greener power,” Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer and President/CEO of Movem Electric, Inc. Raymond B. Ravelo said.

The company has also installed EV charging stations in strategic locations across its franchise area. To continuously drive research on electric mobility, it also performs independent testing of EVs and chargers at the Meralco Power Lab—its testing facility for electricity consumption of various devices.

PROTECTING FORESTS. The One For Trees program emphasizes the importance of addressing environmental, social, and economic needs to make reforestation truly sustainable.

