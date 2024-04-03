Powerful Earthquake in Taiwan Kills Seven, Injures Hundreds

At least seven people were killed and more than 700 injured Wednesday by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines before being lifted.

Officials said the quake was the strongest to shake the island in decades, and warned of more tremors in the days ahead.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Causing Building Collapses and DeathsTaiwan experienced its strongest earthquake in 25 years, resulting in collapsed buildings, damaged highways, and the deaths of four people. The earthquake struck during the morning rush hour, causing significant destruction in Hualien County. Three hikers also lost their lives in rockslides near the offshore epicenter.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Tsunami Warning Raised in Northern Luzon After Powerful Earthquake in TaiwanThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised a tsunami warning over four areas in northern Luzon after a powerful earthquake rattled Taiwan. The areas under the tsunami warning are the Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela provinces. Taiwan experienced a major earthquake, described as the strongest in 25 years, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island and parts of southern Japan.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Taiwan’s bicycle industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Taiwan’s Bicycle Industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanThe “Taiwan Excellence” initiative, executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the mandate of the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA), has long supported the “Tour de Taiwan,” an international cycling race around Taiwan that showcases Taiwan’s scenic beauty and industrial...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

No Filipinos Hurt or Killed in Taiwan EarthquakeThe Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) confirmed that no Filipinos were hurt or killed in the major earthquake that struck Taiwan. The chairman of MECO assured the relatives of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan that they were not affected by the tremor. Filipino communities in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung also reported no casualties.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Tsunami warning canceled after 7.4-magnitude earthquake in TaiwanThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center canceled the tsunami warning issued after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Hualien County in Taiwan. No significant sea level disturbances were recorded, and authorities reported no injuries or deaths. People near coastal areas were advised to remain vigilant.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »