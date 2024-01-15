Power plant tripping causes electricity loss in Panay Island

The subsequent tripping of the 135-megawatt (MW) power plant of Palm Concepcion Power Corp. (PCPC) led to the loss of electricity in the entire Panay Island, according to an official of PCPC during last week’s Senate hearing. Panay,” said PCPC Operations Group Vice President Albino Kintanar during the hearing led by Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Raffy Tulfo.

PCPC, he added, was immediately provided by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) black start power to jumpstart the operation of the power plant. However, PCPC experienced an equipment failure that led to days before the 135MW coal plant was synchronized to the grid. “Why did it take longer than usual for PCPC to synchronize to the Panay sub-grid? The assumption is a typical plant when it trips can be synchronized within 2 to 4 hours. It took 4 days,” Sen. Chiz Escudero asked during the hearing.stationary part,” said Kintanar, while adding it took three days for the equipment to cool dow





