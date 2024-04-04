Power Maintenance Activities at NAIA Terminal 3

The Manila International Airport Authority ( MIAA ) is conducting power maintenance activities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3. The maintenance works aim to replace deteriorated medium voltage switchgear components across eight different electrical substations within the terminal. The activity is part of the Terminal 3 electrical systems upgrade project that started last year.

The power shutdowns will be sectoral and will affect parking areas, concourses, and the main substation of Terminal 3. The shutdowns will be scheduled at midnight to minimize flight disruptions

MIAA Power Maintenance NAIA Terminal 3 Electrical Systems Upgrade Switchgear Components Power Shutdowns

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Power Fluctuations Cause Discomfort for Travelers at NAIA Terminal 2During the peak of the Holy Week exodus, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) once again grabbed public attention for all the wrong reasons. Travelers, many seeking reprieve from their hectic city life or eager to reunite with families and friends for the extended break, found themselves enduring sweltering heat at NAIA Terminal 2 on Holy Wednesday due to power fluctuations.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NAIA Terminal 2 loses air-conditioning after power fluctuations(1st UPDATE) Just a few days earlier, the Manila International Airport Authority said it was ready for the Holy Week rush and 'El Niño's impact and rising temperatures'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

San Miguel to build new passenger terminal building for NAIADefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

SMC bares plan to build new NAIA terminal in 3 yearsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

San Miguel-led NAIA winning bidder to build new passenger terminal —Ramon AngThe San Miguel Corp.-led private sector group that bagged the operations and maintenance contract for NAIA is planning to build a new passenger terminal aimed at decongesting the airport’s existing terminals.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Number of Holy Week travelers steadily risingMANILA, Philippines: Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has begun to climb.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »