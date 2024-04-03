Power Fluctuations Cause Discomfort for Travelers at NAIA Terminal 2

During the peak of the Holy Week exodus, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) once again grabbed public attention for all the wrong reasons. Travelers, many seeking reprieve from their hectic city life or eager to reunite with families and friends for the extended break, found themselves enduring sweltering heat at NAIA Terminal 2 on Holy Wednesday due to power fluctuations.
The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) attributed the issue to a surge in power demand, or high power load, aggravated by the high heat index. Meralco assured uninterrupted power supply for its customers during that period – as confirmed by MIAA as well. While check-in, baggage handling and security systems remained operational thanks to generators, the airport’s cooling systems faltered. This prompted MIAA to deploy industrial fans in an attempt to alleviate travelers’ discomfort as they rushed on the eve of the Easter triduu
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
NAIA expects 1 million travellers amid Holy Week exodusMore than one million passengers are expected at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) amid the expected exodus of travelers for the Holy Week break.
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »