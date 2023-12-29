Poultry farm managers criticize extension of lower tariffs on imported pork, corn, and rice

A group of poultry farm managers has criticized a Palace executive order that extended for another year the lower tariffs on imported pork, corn, and rice. Elias Jose Inciong, president of the United Broiler Raisers Association, said Executive Order No. 50 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defeats the purpose for which it was designed. EO 50 again reduced the levy on these commodities and pegged the tariff to so-called Most Favored Nation tariff rates.

The concession was supposed to expire by yearend and a similar missive had been issued to that effect since 2021. This marks the third time that Malacañang extended the tariff cuts. “Since this is the third time, it means it doesn’t work. The purpose is to bring down prices or make it affordable, to stabilize prices and to diversify sources. Clearly, it has not worked. You know, it cannot be that every year you just extend,” Inciong said in an interview with CNN Philippine





