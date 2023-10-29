Positive reviews about the ‘PR Matters’ book from industry experts

In behalf of all the members of IPRA Philippines, we would like to thank all those who purchased the book, read it and then sent us their very glowing and positive reviews some of which we are sharing here for the benefit of those who might still wish to buy and read it.

Three of us IPRA Philippine members were recently invited to guest on “The Final Word” talk show of Rico Hizon on CNN. I was fortunate to get the following comments from the multi-awarded broadcaster.“PR Matters is a bible for public relations strategies! Reading every chapter, I learned so much from the 18 expert authors, who shared their know-how on how to handle every PR situation.

Charisse Chuidian, Noel Nieva and Joy Buensalido are welcomed by Rico Hizon (second from left) to the CNN studios for his talk show “The Final Word”Thank you for sharing your valuable insights and expertise through this book on Public Relations. It is a practical and candid resource that will undoubtedly benefit current practitioners, young learners, and curiosity seekers, whether they are in PR or other fields in business. headtopics.com

“PR Matters: A Communicator’s Guide to the Dynamic World of Public Relations” is an exceptional compilation of articles that meticulously navigates the multifaceted realm of public relations, offering a profound exploration of topics ranging from ethics and good manners in PR to successful PR campaigns and the vast expanse of the PR landscape.

In summary, “PR Matters” is an illuminating masterpiece that not only educates but inspires. Its rich content, thoughtful insights, and practical advice make it an essential addition to the library of every PR enthusiast, student, and professional. This book stands as a testament to the enduring relevance and importance of ethical and effective communication in the world of public relations.Lead Independent Director of Century Pacific Food, Inc. headtopics.com

