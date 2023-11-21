Populist Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential Election

Populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina’s presidential election Sunday, swinging the country to the right following a fiercely polarized campaign in which he promised a dramatic shake-up to the state to deal with soaring inflation and rising poverty.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Populist right dominates Swiss electionsBERN, Switzerland - The right-wing populist Swiss People's Party, which campaigned against mass migration and 'woke madness', comfortably topped Switzerland's general election on Sunday, according to early results.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Argentina’s Peronists seal election run-off with libertarian MileiArgentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa has around 36% of the vote, ahead of Javier Milei on just over 30%

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Anxious Argentines vote for way out of economic shamblesBUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentines waited anxiously Sunday for the results of a presidential election that could upend the country's political scene, with far-right outsider Javier Milei the frontrunner in a tight race.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

SpaceX signs deal to launch key European satellitesSpaceX and the European Space Agency recently signed an agreement for two launches next year, each carrying two Galileo satellites, Javier Benedicto, the agency's director of navigation says

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Pesos, perks, and power: 5 things we entrust the barangay officials we electBefore we elect the neighborhood 'tambay' or the ambitious political startup, know how much funds and powers we're entrusting them with

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Court suspends party of Guatemala's president-elect, againDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »