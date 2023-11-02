Poppert Bernadas on his boss Ogie Alcasid: 'Nahihiya pa rin talaga ako sa kanya'

Poppert added:"All hits ang concert mo. Sabi nila kumanta raw ako ng Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, George Michael. Eighty percent ng repertoire ko ngayon ko lang kakantahin kaya masaya ito. Sabi niya wala kang guest ikaw lang."

"One time, nag re-rehearse kami, sabi ko, sino ba itong malakas na boses na ito? Napakahusay. Noong pandemic, napansin ko si Poppert napakasipag sa Kumu, malakas kumita. Tinext ko siya kung gusto niyang sumali sa A-Team. I have been managing him for more than two years. Heto na meron siyang major concert sa Music Museum," Ogie said.

"Poppert is also a songwriter Napakahusay niyang sumulat ng kanta. So we're trying to release more songs for him. Basta tuloy-tuloy lang yung pagkanta and hopefully, this concert will open more avenues for him para makilala pa siya. Sinama namin siya noon sa Europe at hit na hit siya sa mga matatanda. Napakagaling talaga nito. I think maganda na may mga bagong singers na tulad niya na power singer kung tawagin. Ang laki ng range niya. He's someone I'm very proud of.

"Sobrang generous lang talaga ng power couple na ito. When Regine found out na nag-clash lang sa schedule ng recording, nasa dinner kami noon, noong nalaman ni Ms Reg sabi nya, e di ako nba lang ang mag record. Doon na nangyari ang lahat. Ang saya lang ng gabi na yun. Our song is called"Bitaw." It's on Spotify now," the rising singer said.

(These kinds of talents are only heard once in a lifetime. He has many avenues, like the theater, the concert scene, recording, etc. But I hoped you could focus on being a singer, songwriter, and concert artist. It would be nice if we could establish that for you.)

