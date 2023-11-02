Pope says two-state solution needed for Israel-Palestine

In an interview with Italian state television RAI's TG1 news channel, Francis also said he hoped a regional escalation could be avoided in the conflict that began when Hamas militants entered Israel, killing some 1,400 Israelis, mainly civilians, and taking about 230 hostages.

He also said that he was concerned about the rise in antisemitism, adding that much of it "remains hidden." Asked about the COP28 climate conference starting next month in Dubai, Pope Francis said he will attend the U.N. environmental meeting.

The pope told Italy's state-run RAI television TG1 news in an interview that he expected to be in Dubai Dec. 1-3. The conference runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. He will be the first Pope to attend one of the U.N. climate conferences since they began in 1995.Francis, 86, has made protection of the environment one of the hallmarks of his papacy and met last month with COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber.

In a major document on Oct. 4, Francis appealed to climate change deniers and foot-dragging politicians to have a change of heart, saying they cannot gloss over human causes or deride science while the planet "may be nearing the breaking point."

The document, known as an Apostolic Exhortation and titled Laudate Deum (Praise God), was a follow-up to Francis' 2015 encyclical on the environment "Laudato Si" (Praise Be). Laudate Deum was prompted by recent extreme weather events and mentioned the challenges facing COP28 several times.

