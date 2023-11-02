Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

In early October, Francis published an update on his landmark thesis of the devastation of human-induced climate change that he released eight years ago, warning some damage was "already irreversible".
With that document, he placed himself -- and the Church -- firmly behind the science on blaming human behaviour for climate change. The appointment of Jaber -- who is head of Emirati energy giant ADNOC -- has drawn criticism from environmentalists, who denounce the role of the hydrocarbon sector in global warming.
The trip to Dubai will be the 45th overseas visit by the pope since he was elected -- and the seventh country he has visited this year. The Greenpeace ship is scheduled to make stops in Tacloban City in Leyte, Salcedo town in Eastern Samar, Bohol Province, and...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Oil exec and climate champion? The man steering COP28The Emirati oil boss preparing to take the helm of UN climate talks said he is stunned to hear that environmentalists suspect him of duplicity on climate change.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕