Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

In early October, Francis published an update on his landmark thesis of the devastation of human-induced climate change that he released eight years ago, warning some damage was "already irreversible".

With that document, he placed himself -- and the Church -- firmly behind the science on blaming human behaviour for climate change. The appointment of Jaber -- who is head of Emirati energy giant ADNOC -- has drawn criticism from environmentalists, who denounce the role of the hydrocarbon sector in global warming.

The trip to Dubai will be the 45th overseas visit by the pope since he was elected -- and the seventh country he has visited this year. The Greenpeace ship is scheduled to make stops in Tacloban City in Leyte, Salcedo town in Eastern Samar, Bohol Province, and...

