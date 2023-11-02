Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

“I will go to Dubai. I think that I will leave on December 1 through the 3rd. I’ll spend three days there,” the pontiff told Italy’s Rai 1 television. In early October, Francis published an update on his landmark thesis of the devastation of human-induced climate change that he released eight years ago, warning some damage was “already irreversible”.

“Laudato Si” ran to almost 200 pages and was aimed not just at the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, but everyone on the planet, a call to global solidarity to act together to protect “our common home”. In “Laudate Deum”, he said the world’s responses to global warming “have not been adequate, while the world in which we live is collapsing and may be nearing the breaking point”.

Only a real commitment to change “can enable international politics to recover its credibility”, he wrote.The pope met Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of the COP28 talks, at the Vatican on October 11.

In his text last month, Francis referenced concerns about the UN talks being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, noting that while it was a “great exporter of fossil fuels” it also made “significant investments” in renewable energy sources.

The trip to Dubai will be the 45th overseas visit by the pope since he was elected — and the seventh country he has visited this year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiROME, Italy -Pope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Biden unveils AI order aiming to 'lead the way' on safetyDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: 7 women in top 10 of Bar Exam: 2,103 new lawyersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Court weighs if Trump can be kept off 2024 ballot for 'insurrection'Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: AboitizPower, WalterMart renew retail energy supply partnershipDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕