Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

The 86-year-old has made the environment one of the main themes of his papacy since being elected pope by cardinals in 2013. The new papal text,"Laudate Deum" (Praise to God), was a follow-up to the 2015 encyclical"Laudato Si" ("Praise Be To You").

With that document, he placed himself -- and the Church -- firmly behind the science on blaming human behaviour for climate change. But he said the Dubai talks"can represent a change of direction", if participants make binding agreements on moving from fossil fuels to clean energy sources such as wind and solar.

The appointment of Jaber -- who is head of Emirati energy giant ADNOC -- has drawn criticism from environmentalists, who denounce the role of the hydrocarbon sector in global warming. "To say that there is nothing to hope for would be suicidal, for it would mean exposing all humanity, especially the poorest, to the worst impacts of climate change," wrote Francis.

