Pope highlights ‘little greatness’ of Saint Thérèse in apostolic letter

Pope Francis prays before a relic of Saint Therese of Lisieux at the beginning of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square on June 7, 2023.
“From heaven to earth, the timely witness of Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face endures in all the grandeur of her little way,” Francis wrote. In her autobiography “Story of a Soul,” Saint Thérèse recounted her “little way” of holiness and her desire to spend heaven “doing good on earth.” She is a patron saint of missionaries and her liturgical feast is on October 1.
"The most lovely signs of her spiritual vitality are the innumerable 'roses' that Thérèse continues to strew: the graces God grants us through her loving intercession in order to sustain us on our journey through life," the pope added.
Pope Francis said he did not want to publish a letter about St. Thérèse of Lisieux on one of her own anniversaries because the significance of her message goes beyond these dates. About her missionary focus, despite being a cloistered nun from the age of 15 until her death at 24, Francis said, “she wrote that she entered Carmel ‘to save souls.’”
The pope also recalled Saint Thérèse's "spiritual closeness" with a man who was on death row for committing a triple homicide. Thérèse understood sin in the context of the mystery of Christ, he wrote. "The sin of the world is great but not infinite, whereas the merciful love of the Redeemer is indeed infinite."The Holy Father pointed out the young saint's total trust in God and his love, which led her to emphasize the primacy of divine action.