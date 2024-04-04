Pope Francis Releases Book About His Life

In a book that was newly released, Pope Francis tells the story of his life for the first time. Fittingly, the title of the book is “LIFE: My Story through History” published by Harper Collins, Italia, 2024. In the Italian version, the author is Papa Francesco Bergoglio. The book reviews the life of Pope Francis in two ways. Each of the 14 chapters and the Introduction begins with a narrative that reviews the events that have made their mark on humanity for the last 80 years.

In the same chapter, there is a narrative in the first person where Pope Francis tells the story of the major highlights of his life during that period. For example, in Chapter 3, the title is “Atom Bombs and the End of the War.” So the opening narrative talks about the celebration during the surrender on Sept. 2, 1945 that marked the end of all hostilities everywher

