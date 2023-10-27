Pope Francis orders reopening of case of prominent priest accused of abuse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.INFO

A statement on Friday, October 27, said the Pope had asked the Vatican’s doctrinal office to review the case of Father Marko Ivan Rupnik and had lifted any statute of limitations that would apply so that a complete process could take place.

About 25 people, mostly former nuns, have accused Rupnik, 69, of various types of abuse, either when he was a spiritual director of a community of nuns in his native Slovenia about 30 years ago or since he moved to Rome to pursue his career as an artist. headtopics.com

He was expelled from the Jesuits in June. Victims expressed outrage after he was allowed to work as a priest in the diocese of Koper, in his native Slovenia. The diocese said he had been accepted because he was not convicted in either a Church or civil court.

One ex-nun told an Italian newspaper how he used what she called psychological control to force her into sexual acts, and deployed “cruel psychological, emotional and spiritual aggression” to “destroy” her, particularly after she refused to have three-way sex. headtopics.com

The Jesuits, the Vatican’s doctrinal department have come under criticism for their handling of the case. There has also been Italian media speculation that the Vatican bureaucracy gave him special treatment because the Pope, too, is a Jesuit.

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »

Pope clears path for action against priest in sex scandalVATICAN CITY, Holy See - Pope Francis has waived the statute of limitations for a priest and world-renowned mosaic artist accused of sexual and psychological abuse, opening the way for potential disciplinary proceedings, the Vatican said Friday. Read more ⮕

Vatican still a patriarchy but getting better, nun leaders sayPope Francis has appointed a few women in senior Vatican managerial positions, and gives them voting powers in this month's synod, a bishops' summit discussing church reforms. At the same time, Francis rules out opening up the priesthood to women. Read more ⮕

Nun: Women’s voices being heard at Vatican’s synod on church’s futureROME—A prominent Irish nun said that women’s voices are being heard at Pope Francis’ big meeting on the future of the Catholic Church, and said delegates are also acknowledging the hurt caused by the church’s position on homosexuality. Read more ⮕

MMC Pres & San Juan Mayor Francis ZamoraConfusion on the number coding scheme in Metro Manila, and stiffer penalties await violators of the exclusive bus lane on EDSA.Pinky Webb speaks with Metro Manila Council President and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.Visit our website for more NewsYouCanTrust: https://www.cnnphilippines.com/Follow our social media pages:• Facebook: https://www. Read more ⮕

Pope highlights ‘little greatness’ of Saint Thérèse in apostolic letterROME—Pope Francis has commended the “little greatness” of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux in a new message focusing on the 19th-century Carmelite’s relevance for the Church today. Saint Thérèse’s “genius consists in leading us to what is central, essential and indispensable,” the pope wrote in an apostolic letter published on October 15. Read more ⮕

Paolo Duterte comes to father’s defense, insists Rody never retaliated vs criticsIn a new statement on Thursday, Paolo Duterte accused Castro of “sensationalizing” the issue and argued that his father never filed a case against his critics. Read more ⮕