Pope Francis’ meeting on church future says it’s’urgent’ to guarantee governance roles for women

Pope Francis arrives for leading a prayer for peace inside St. Peter’s Basilica, at The Vatican on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

After a month of closed-door debate, Francis’ meeting on the future of the Catholic Church ended late Saturday with the approval of a 42-page text on a host of issues that will now be considered at a second session next year. None of the proposals is binding, and they are merely offered for Francis to consider.

Progressives had hoped the gathering would send a message that the church would be more welcoming of LGBTQ+ people and offer women more leadership roles in a hierarchy where they are barred from ordination. Conservatives emphasized the need to stay true to the 2,000-year tradition of the church and warned that opening debate on such issues was a “Pandora’s Box” that risked schism. headtopics.com

It noted Francis had significantly increased the number of women in high-ranking positions in the Vatican and said the same should occur in local churches.In it, the delegates called for theological and pastoral research to continue about allowing women to be deacons, and called for the results of the two study groups that Francis has commissioned to be released before the second session of the synod opens in October 2024.

The final text merely said people who feel marginalized by the church, because of their marital situation, “identity and sexuality, ask to be listened to and accompanied, and their dignity defended.” “Whether or not you want to use the term, LGBTQ people are part of the church and they deserve to be seen, valued and, above all, loved,” Martin said in an e-mail. headtopics.com

Pope Francis orders reopening of case of prominent priest accused of abusePope Francis asks the Vatican's doctrinal office to review the case of Father Marko Ivan Rupnik and lifts any statute of limitations that applies so that a complete process can take place Read more ⮕

Pope Francis prays for regions at warSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Pope clears path for action against priest in sex scandalVATICAN CITY, Holy See - Pope Francis has waived the statute of limitations for a priest and world-renowned mosaic artist accused of sexual and psychological abuse, opening the way for potential disciplinary proceedings, the Vatican said Friday. Read more ⮕

Vatican synod ends without clear stances on women deacons, LGBTThe body released a final document with 81 paragraphs that each received at least two-thirds approval. Two referred to the possibility of women being ordained deacons, and those received the most negative votes even though they passed. Read more ⮕

Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministeringSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministeringSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕