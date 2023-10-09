Pope Francis Assures Victims of Deadly Bombing in Marawi City

Pope Francis conveyed a message of assurance to the victims of a deadly bombing at a Catholic Mass in Marawi City that killed at least four people and wounded 50 others. 'I wish to assure my prayer for the victims of the attack that occurred this morning in the Philippines, where a bomb exploded during Mass,' Pope Francis said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. 'I am close to the families and the people of Mindanao, who have already suffered so much,' he added.

from an improvised explosive device occurred during a regular morning service at the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University Sunday. The Islamic State group claimed its members had detonated the bomb. In a telegram addressed to Marawi Bishop Edwin de la Peña through Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, the Pope said that he was 'deeply saddened' upon learning about the injuries and loss of life resulting from the bombing. Pope Francis concluded his message with 'prayers that Christ the Prince of Peace will grant to all the strength to turn from violence and overcome every evil with good.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marcos vows to hasten Marawi City’s reconstruction projectsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines denounces bombing of school gymnasium in Marawi CityThe Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) denounced the bombing of a school gymnasium where a Mass was being held in Marawi City. The bombing occurred on the First Sunday of Advent, which holds special significance for Catholics.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

[OPINION] Pope Francis’ ‘Laudate Deum’: Inspiring climate actionThe 'Laudate Deum' has the potential to fuel accelerated climate solutions worldwide, especially in a predominantly Catholic country like the Philippines

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Pope Francis urges end to violence in Israel and Gaza, prays for victims'I follow with apprehension and sorrow what is happening in Israel,' Pope Francis says

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Pope Francis set for another row with conservatives at bishops' summitThe synod is not an attempt to 'depart from the sacred patrimony of the truth received from the Fathers,' but must avoid becoming either 'a rigid Church, which arms itself against the world and looks backward' or 'a lukewarm Church, which surrenders to the fashions of the world'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Pope Francis opens ‘Synod for Synodality’Pope Francis opened a major congress on the Catholic Church's future on October 4, 2023, vowing open doors to 'everyone' despite tensions with conservatives on issues from LGBTQ faithful to the treatment of divorcees.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »