Pope Francis Allows Conditional Blessings for Same-Sex Couples

Mandaue City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva expressed his reaction to Pope Francis' formal announcement allowing priests to give 'conditional blessings' to same-sex couples. Oliva sees this as a significant step toward fostering greater acceptance and respect for the LGBTQ+ community, as it recognizes the importance of inclusivity and compassion within the Catholic Church.

He believes that this gesture reflects a commitment to embracing the diversity of human relationships while upholding the values of love and understanding within the context of faith





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Meets Israeli and Palestinian Families, Calls for PeacePope Francis met with Israeli relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians with family in Gaza, expressing concern over the ongoing conflict and calling for prayers for peace.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Pope Francis Assures Victims of Deadly Bombing in Marawi CityPope Francis conveys a message of assurance to the victims of a bombing at a Catholic Mass in Marawi City, expressing his prayers and support for the affected families and people of Mindanao. The bombing, claimed by the Islamic State group, resulted in casualties and injuries. The Pope calls for peace and the strength to overcome violence.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NSC allows civilian-led convoy to sail through West Philippine SeaThe National Security Council (NSC) allowed the planned civilian-led convoy to sail through the West Philippine Sea but not directly to BRP Sierra Madre, the agency said on Tuesday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Proposed Breakup of Archdiocese of Cebu Raises ConcernsClergy and laity expect a more responsive and efficient church once Pope Francis approves the proposed breakup of the Archdiocese of Cebu. But some of the local faithful fear that it could come at the expense of the church’s “gravitas” – the weight it carries when the flock faces political and socio-economic threats.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Former Italian Cardinal Sentenced to Jail for Financial CrimesA Vatican court has sentenced former Italian cardinal Angelo Becciu to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes. Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office, and witness tampering.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines House of Representatives Passes Bill for National Nuclear InfrastructureThe House of Representatives has passed a bill that allows the Marcos administration to develop a national nuclear infrastructure. The bill creates guidelines for the safe use of nuclear energy and establishes the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »