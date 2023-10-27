Pope clears path for action against priest in sex scandal

VATICAN CITY, Holy See - Pope Francis has waived the statute of limitations for a priest and world-renowned mosaic artist accused of sexual and psychological abuse, opening the way for potential disciplinary proceedings, the Vatican said Friday.

But according to the Jesuits, the Vatican had previously said it could not put Rupnik on trial because the offences took place too long ago, meaning the statute of limitations had expired. Francis, 86, subsequently asked for the Vatican to review the case"and decided to lift the statute of limitations to allow a process to take place".

The pope, who has vowed to stop abusers and their protectors, was determined to"listen attentively and compassionately to those who are suffering, especially those who feel marginalised from the Church", the Vatican said Friday. headtopics.com

The case first emerged in the Italian media, before the Jesuits -- one of the main Roman Catholic orders, founded in 1540 -- revealed it had sanctioned Rupnik, denying him the right to hear confession.

Read more:

manilabulletin »

Vatican still a patriarchy but getting better, nun leaders sayPope Francis has appointed a few women in senior Vatican managerial positions, and gives them voting powers in this month's synod, a bishops' summit discussing church reforms. At the same time, Francis rules out opening up the priesthood to women. Read more ⮕

Nun: Women’s voices being heard at Vatican’s synod on church’s futureROME—A prominent Irish nun said that women’s voices are being heard at Pope Francis’ big meeting on the future of the Catholic Church, and said delegates are also acknowledging the hurt caused by the church’s position on homosexuality. Read more ⮕

Bacolod clears illegal structures in public cemeteryBACOLOD CITY – The city government has ordered the City Legal Office to clear illegal structures inside a public cemetery here. Read more ⮕

Pope highlights ‘little greatness’ of Saint Thérèse in apostolic letterROME—Pope Francis has commended the “little greatness” of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux in a new message focusing on the 19th-century Carmelite’s relevance for the Church today. Saint Thérèse’s “genius consists in leading us to what is central, essential and indispensable,” the pope wrote in an apostolic letter published on October 15. Read more ⮕

SM City Clark Shines bright with Grand Castle-inspired Christmas centerpieceSM City Clark unveiled its breathtaking Christmas centerpiece, leaving visitors in awe. The highlight of the unveiling ceremony was a magnificent 47-foot Christmas tree adorned with thousands of flickering lights, illuminating the mall's Event Centre with a magical glow. Read more ⮕

How about a letter from President Marcos to the young women of Zamboanga City?First word Read more ⮕