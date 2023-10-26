Polish data-services firm’s Phil. arm poised for more growth in near future

It leads clients through their data journey: from strategy up to development, to operations and adoption, helping them realize the full value of their data.
Coinciding with the Lingaro’s 10th anniversary, Mantle visited the Philippines on October 12 to outline the firm’s future plans. He said Filipinos will also be positioned in the forefront of the company’s decision-making processes by developing their potential, making it more meaningful for clients.
He emphasized that Lingaro’s guarantee to understand its clients’ sectors was key to its achievements: “We have always been driven by a strong sense of purpose: to deliver innovative and award-winning solutions to our global partners.” headtopics.com
Meanwhile, Country Head Eric Magdato of Lingaro Phils. outlined the firm’s achievements over the past decade. Cited as an outstanding organization by clients and employees, Lingaro Phils. has been certified by the “Great Place to Work” initiative for two consecutive years.
Philippines Headlines
Abalos vows to run after illegal online lottery operatorsInterior Secretary Benjamin Abalos yesterday vowed to go after illegal online lotto operators after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office filed criminal charges against four firms engaged in unauthorized electronic lotto or e-lotto operations. Read more ⮕