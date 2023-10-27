Police surround family home of 'armed and dangerous' US shooting suspect

FBI agents are on the scene at Schemengees Bar where a mass shooting occurred yesterday in Lewiston, Maine on October 26, 2023. - A massive manhunt was under way on October 26 for a gunman who a local official said killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens more in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, the deadliest such incident this year.

Law enforcement surrounded the Card family home in Bowdoin, near Lewiston, sending up drones and a helicopter and ordering journalists gathered nearby to switch off their lights. State police said the announcements from agents on the scene were “standard search warrant announcements” and not confirmation that Card was inside.

Card was seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Just-in-Time bowling alley on Wednesday.“I would have never expected that from him,” he told AFP of Card. “And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon and he was holding a weapon, I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up into the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there,” he said. headtopics.com

Biden called Maine’s governor to offer federal support, and ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at the White House and all government buildings. In surveillance images of Card at the bowling alley, he appeared calm and composed as he moved through the doorway with his rifle raised.

The all-important first gameDefining the News Read more ⮕

Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 Grand FinalsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Chessers bag 3 golds, 2 silvers,2 bronzes in Asian Para GamesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Jiu-jitsu star Napolis wins title in World Combat GamesDefining the News Read more ⮕

District Car Boot Sale Sports and Celebrity Edition set Oct. 27 to 29Defining the News Read more ⮕

Gilas Pilipinas receives P12m in Asiad incentivesDefining the News Read more ⮕