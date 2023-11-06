Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Police said the victim was wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts, about 20- to 30-years-old, and 5’4” in height. Initial investigation said that a resident heard gunshots and minutes later, saw a man sprawled on the ground with a bullet wound in the head.Lawmen are conducting backtracking and dragnet operations for the identity and apprehension of the gunman.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: Marcos orders PNP to probe fatal shooting of radio anchorPresident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday vowed to bring justice to the murder of a radio broadcaster in Calamba, Misamis Occidental by ordering the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the crime and apprehend the perpetrator.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

GMANEWS: NUJP condemns shooting of radio anchor while on airThe National Union of Journalists of the Philippines on Sunday denounced the killing of a radio anchor who was doing a live broadcast in Calamba, Misamis Occidental when suddenly gunned down by an unknown suspect.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

GMANEWS: Police to form task group to probe killing of radio anchor in Misamis OccidentalThe Police Regional Office 10 said Sunday it will create a special investigation task group to probe the fatal shooting of a radio anchor during a live broadcast in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Bangladesh garment workers clash with police as factories reopenDHAKA, Bangladesh– Striking Bangladesh garment workers clashed with police on Saturday near the capital as factories reopened in defiance of a protest campaign demanding a near-tripling of wages.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Police Investigate Alleged Sleeper Cells of China in the PhilippinesThe police are investigating the alleged sleeper cells of China, a group that could potentially cause trouble in the Philippines. The Chinese Embassy immediately denied the allegations regarding sleeper cells.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Army personnel assist police in maintaining law and order in troubled Pikit townPersonnel of the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion are helping the police maintain law and order in the troubled Pikit town in Cotabato province. Recent deadly gun attacks in the area have raised concerns about the safety of the residents.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »