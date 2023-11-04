Police Investigate Alleged Sleeper Cells of China in the Philippines

The police are investigating the alleged sleeper cells of China, a group that could potentially cause trouble in the Philippines. The Chinese Embassy immediately denied the allegations regarding sleeper cells. Reported by Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Saturday, November 4, 2023. Visit Patrol.PH for more news.

DFA slams China for accusing Philippines of Panatag 'intrusion': The Department of Foreign Affairs slammed China yesterday for accusing the Philippines of intruding into Panatag Shoal, saying Manila has no obligation to seek the permission of Beijing when navigating in its own waters.

China's disinfo campaign shows growing unease about Philippines' WPS actions: An expert observed that China's recent disinformation campaign has raised a growing anxiety about the Philippines' efforts in the West Philippine Sea.

Philippines-China Railway Projects Gain 94% Positive Sentiment on Facebook: A sentiment analysis of publicly available data on Facebook shows that the Philippines-China railway and other infrastructure projects have gained 94 percent positive posts. The analysis was conducted over a span of one year, focusing on the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the railway sector.

Pasay City police chief, 26 of his men relieved over POGO hub near station: The Philippine National Police (PNP) relieved the Pasay City Police chief and 26 of his men for allowing Philippine Offshore Gaining Operations (POGO) POGO hub nnear a police sub-station.

China, Japan coast guards face off near disputed East China Sea islands: Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships faced off in waters around disputed islands in the East China Sea again on Wednesday, with both countries saying they deployed patrol ships to urge the other side to leave the territory.

US airs concerns to China about 'dangerous and unlawful' South China Sea actions: The United States and China held 'candid' talks on maritime issues, including on the contested South China Sea, and the US side underscored its concerns about 'dangerous and unlawful' Chinese actions there, the US State Department said on Friday.

