Police file cases vs alleged poll attackers in Makati

The attack happened while barangay tanods were prohibiting alleged flying voters from Manila from entering Barangay Carmona, said Makati police chief Police Colonel Edward Cutiyog. An alleged supporter of a candidate, however, said those were registered voters. An illegal possession of firearm case in connection to the Commission on Elections gun ban was not included because police have yet to validate if it was real.
The Makati police have requested a record from the Firearms and Explosive Ordnance if a gun is registered under the suspect's name.
Philippines Headlines
