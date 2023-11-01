Police deployed to man cemeteries after BSKE assignment

To further ensure the security in cemeteries in Cebu, the PRO 7 personnel, along with Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog of the Cebu City Police Office, inspected the major cemeteries in Cebu City on Wednesday.Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office, said they have identified early who will be assigned to cemeteries for the Kalag-Kalag celebration.

