Police breaks in car near Red Square to save cat

It was not immediately clear who the cat belonged to, but the owner of the car was reported to have been taken to a psychiatric facility several days before prior the cat was rescued. After being spotted, the cat in trouble quickly drew attention of people around who suggested smashing a window of a car to set the feline free. The emergency services, however, managed to open the door without damaging the car.

Local media said the cat was dehydrated and hungry but otherwise in good shape. An officer working for Moscow's prosecutor’s office was reported to have temporarily adopted the cat while it recuperates.

