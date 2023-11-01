Police arrest suspect in fatal election day shootings in Basilan

SEIZED. Firearms and other items seized by the police from a suspect in the fatal October 30 shootings in Lamitan, Basilan. BASILAN, Philippines – Police arrested a suspect in the October 30 shooting deaths of supporters of a candidate for barangay chairman in Lamitan City.

Authorities were also looking for the barangay chairman, Abdullah Panglias, and a third suspect, Absar Panglias. Police said a complaint for double murder was being prepared against 46-year-old Ghalib Tala Sasal and the other suspects.

Aside from murder, authorities said the suspects would also be charged with violation of the elections gun ban. Lamitan City police chief Colonel Arlan Delumpines said Sasal was arrested shortly after the shootings that killed Sagon Jailun and Unnang Turabin Alasa, supporters of a candidate who challenged the reelection bid of the barangay chairman of Balagtasan.

Police said the shootings took place around 8 pm on Monday allegedly after the victims tried to stop the barangay chairman’s group from snatching ballot boxes. Investigators said they found more than a dozen spent shells from a 5.56-millimeter caliber rifle and a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

Delumpines said Sadal yielded an M16 rifle, a M1 Garand semi-automatic rifle, and assorted ammunition for rifles, among others. –

