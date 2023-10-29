Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'

MANILA, Philippines — Years after separating from Lee O’Brian, the father of her six-year-old daughter Malia, Pokwang is blooming. Her face shows that she has healed from her emotional scars. Her manner proves that she can be, in her own words, “better, not bitter.”

At the story conference of Wide International Film Productions’ second film "Slay Zone," the mom of two, who came in a one-shoulder black mini, announced, “Pag na pendeho ka, dapat magpaganda ka. Kapag makitang losyang na losyang ka, magiging masaya siya lalo. Mag-laway ka! (If someone fools you, you should strive to look beautiful. He’ll be happy if he sees you looking frumpy. Let him drool!)”.Pokwang has reason to feel that way.

The comedian has a daily variety show, "TiktoClock," on YouTube. She just finished filming a film with fellow award-winning actress Eugene Domingo. She has a food business. She’s building a house with a big kitchen that will serve as commissary for her Mama Pokwang’s gourmet products.The single mom admits she has to work thrice harder for her daughters, Mae and Malia. Like all moms, she wants the best for them. headtopics.com

That relationship might have produced a “parasite,” she had to kick out of her house after years of ignoring red flags out of love. But Pokwang has learned her lessons. Someday, she vowed, when Malia is old enough to understand, Pokwang will pass on some of these hard-earned lessons. She will advise her youngest daughter, first of all, to love herself.

Because she focused so much on Lee, and put herself last, Pokwang, will tell Malia to do whatever she wants – to travel, enjoy life. Pokwang cannot even call Lee by his first name and refers to him as “chururot.”Her mistake, said Pokwang, was keeping all the hurt inside, until she had to blurt out, “Get out of my house!” (She says she was paying for the power, water and other bills all by herself, and her ex was entirely dependent on her). headtopics.com

