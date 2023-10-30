PNVF holds full-packed Challenge Cup on Monday at Rizal Memorial Coliseum

“This is the biggest local volleyball tournament that will help highlight the season-long activities of the federation,” said Ramon “Tats” Suzara, president of the PNVF. “And with such a big turnout, we’ll be having dozens of matches for almost three weeks of the competition.”

The Challenge Cup will hold its eliminations from November 6 to 9 and 13 to 19 with the quarterfinals scheduled November 20 for the men and 21 for the men, semifinals on November 22 and finals on November 23.

Those sum up to 76 matches—48 men and 36 women—according to Suzara, who added that there will be at least six matches a day and in some days, seven games. Originally intended to be purely local government unit (LGU)-based, the Challenge Cup, Suzara said, enticed school teams and clubs from all over the country. headtopics.com

“This shows how active volleyball is in the developmental, LGU and school level,” Suzara said. “Volleyball could now rank as the No. 2 team sport in the country after basketball.” Confirming their participation in the men’s division are Plaridel (Quezon), Orion (Bataan), University of Batangas, University of Santo Tomas, Rizal Technological University (RTU)-Basilan and Savouge.

Completing the men’s roster are Cignal, Davao City, Iloilo D’Navigators, VNS, Volida, Philippine Navy and Tacloban City and school teams Arellano University, University of the East, Jose Rizal University (JRU), Santa Rosa City, National University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Marikina City. headtopics.com

Davao City, University of Batangas, Arellano University, Volida, Tacloban City, JRU and RTU-Basilan are also fielding teams in the women’s division, which includes Parañaque City, Philippine Air Force and Tagaytay City.

Collegiate squads from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, San Beda University, University of the Philippines (UP), UP Volleyball Club, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and Colegio de San Juan de Letran complete the women’s category. headtopics.com

PNVF Challenge Cup sets on Nov. 6 at Rizal Memoria, lures 37 squadsThe Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) holds the Challenge Cup that’s bursting at the seams with 37 teams—20 men and 17 women—starting on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Volleyball: 37 teams to compete in PNVF Challenge CupA total of 37 teams -- 20 men and 17 women -- will compete in the PNVF Challenge Cup starting November 6 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Read more ⮕

PNVF Challenge Cup lures 37 squadsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Australia holds nerve to beat New Zealand by 5 runs at Cricket World CupDHARAMSALA, India — Mitchell Starc held his nerve and defended 19 off the last over as Australia beat New Zealand in a record-scoring affair at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday. Read more ⮕

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕

First mayor’s tennis challenge held in San CarlosSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕