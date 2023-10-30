PNVF Challenge Cup lures 37 squads

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation holds the Challenge Cup that’s bursting at the seams with 37 teams—20 men and 17 women—starting on Monday (November 6) at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Challenge Cup will hold its eliminations from November 6 to 9 and 13 to 19 with the quarterfinals scheduled November 20 for the men and 21 for the men, semifinals on November 22 and finals on November 23.

Originally intended to be purely local government unit (LGU)-based, the Challenge Cup, Suzara said, enticed school teams and clubs from all over the country. Confirming their participation in the men’s division are Plaridel (Quezon), Orion (Bataan), University of Batangas, University of Santo Tomas, Rizal Technological University -Basilan and Savouge. headtopics.com

Davao City, University of Batangas, Arellano University, Volida, Tacloban City, JRU and RTU-Basilan are also fielding teams in the women’s division, which includes Parañaque City, Philippine Air Force and Tagaytay City.

